Mahesh Babu Wishes His Brother Ramesh With A Heartfelt Note

Tollywood ace actor Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh turned a year older and is celebrating his 54th birthday today among his family members. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and dropped a heartfelt note along with a couple of throwback pics on this special occasion and reminisced his brother.









In the first pic, both brothers are seen joining hands and the second one shows off two brothers posing with their dad Superstar Krishna. Mahesh also wrote, "Here's wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday❤️ can easily say a part of my learning came from him... discipline, dedication and passion is what he selflessly passed on to me 🤗 Wishing you great health and much happiness always…".

Even Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni also wished her brother and dropped a few words in the comments section. "his is such a sweet picture! Although we've grown up and times have changed our love for you has remained the same maybe even more than before!! Happy birthday Annaiya! Lots of love and happiness your way❤️".

Even Namrata Shirodkar also shared the same pics on her Instagram and jotted down a few heartfelt words about her brother-in-law Ramesh Babu…





She shared the same pics and wrote, "Annaya (as I fondly call him) is truly a special part of our family... A strong and powerful personality but gentle and loving at the same time with me 😍😍 That's how I've always known him ❤️❤️❤️ Wishing you the happiest birthday Annaya !! Always stay the way you are🤗🤗🤗 Sending you many blessings on your special day…"



Ramesh Babu was born in 1965 and made his debut in Tollywood in 1974 with his father's movie Alluri Seetharama Raju. He acted in 15 movies and retired from acting in 1997. Now, he is a successful producer and also bankrolled Mahesh Babu's movies like Arjun, Athidhi and Dookudu.