Manchu Brothers' Heated Argument- Video Goes Viral

The children of actor Manchu Mohan Babu, actors and half-brothers Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj were recently involved in a physical altercation at an unknown location. The incident has gained significant attention as Manchu Manoj posted a video on Facebook accusing his brother Manchu Vishnu of misbehaving with his friends and family members. In the video, Manoj expresses his anger and alleges that Vishnu beat his close friend Sarathi. Manchu Vishnu reportedly went to Sarathi's house and physically assaulted him. Manoj released the video as evidence of Vishnu's repeated violent behavior.

The viral video shows someone stopping Manchu Vishnu and knocking on a closed door from the outside. Reports suggest that Manchu Vishnu's family and Manoj have been experiencing tensions for the past few months. The root of the issue is not clear, with some attributing it to a dispute over family properties from the ladies' side, while others speculate it is due to Vishnu's family's disapproval of Manoj's recent marriage to Bhuma Mounika.

Whatever the reason may be, Manchu Manoj's Facebook status has made their family differences public. Manoj, who last appeared on screen in the 2018 film 'Operation 2019', is currently filming for his lead role in 'Aham Brahmasmi'. However, the film's production has been delayed for reasons unknown. On the other hand, Manchu Vishnu played the role of Gali Nageswara Rao in the 2022 action comedy film 'Ginna' and also produced his father's film 'Son of India (2022)'. He has not yet announced his upcoming projects. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on this ongoing family feud.