Mega Power Star Ram Charan to Appear on Unstoppable with NBK Season 4; Shoot Scheduled for Tomorrow

Mega Power Star Ram Charan Konidela is all set to appear on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK in Season 4. The shoot for this much-awaited episode will take place tomorrow, making fans of both Ram Charan and host Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) excited.

Ram Charan, known for his hit films like RRR, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam, will have a fun and engaging conversation with NBK. Fans can expect them to talk about his career, experiences on the set of RRR, and much more.

Unstoppable with NBK is a favorite talk show for Tollywood stars, where they share stories from their personal and professional lives. Ram Charan’s appearance is expected to be one of the highlights of the season. The episode is expected to be full of energy, humor, and personal insights into the actor’s life.

Along with this, Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Game Changer is set to release on January 10th, 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film, which promises to showcase the actor in a new and exciting role.

This special episode on Unstoppable with NBK is sure to be a treat for viewers. Fans of both Ram Charan and NBK are in for a lively and memorable episode. Keep an eye out for the episode’s release as it’s expected to draw a lot of attention and excitement.