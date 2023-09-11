‘Mega157’ update: Pre-production works begin for this Chiranjeevi-starrer

It was a mega celebration for mega fans on megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday as his most expensive movie “Mega157” with director Vassishta under the leading production banner of UV Creations was announced on the special occasion. The announcement poster that showed five elements of nature alone created ripples on the social media & internet. This fantasy adventure will be mounted on a huge scale by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram of UV Creations.

The film’s director Vassishta who previously helmed Klayan Ram’s career biggest film “Bimbisara” announced to have begun the pre-production formalities of the movie. He also divulged that Chota K Naidu would crank the camera.

“A mega start to the mega Film. ‘MEGA157’ is coming to life as we kick-off the pre-production works! We are ready to take you all on a cinematic adventure soon!,” tweeted Vassishta who shared a picture of him along with megastar Chiranjeevi, his producer and DOP. The makers of this magnum opus will announce the other cast and crew of the movie soon.