‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’

Renowned for his role in the iconic Telugu TV series "Mogali Rekulu," RK Sagar is set to make a powerful comeback to the silver screen with his latest venture, "THE 100." The film, written and directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, promises to be a gripping cop thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced jointly by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu, and J Tharak Ram under the banners of KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions, "THE 100" boasts an impressive ensemble of talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the film's first look and motion poster, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. In the poster, RK Sagar is introduced as Vikranth IPS, exuding intensity and determination as he holds a gun, dressed in khaki attire. The motion poster emphasizes the significance of the number 100, declaring it not just as a mere number but a formidable weapon.

Adding to the intrigue, Misha Narang takes on the lead actress role, while Dhanya Balakrishna is set to play a pivotal character. With a stellar lineup of technicians, including Shyam K Naidu as the cinematographer, Harshavardhan Rameshwar as the music composer, and Amar Reddy Kudumula as the editor, "THE 100" promises top-notch production values and compelling storytelling.

Notably, Sudheer Varma Pericharla has penned the dialogues, ensuring that RK Sagar's portrayal of the intense cop resonates with audiences, delivering both action-packed sequences and emotionally charged moments.

As anticipation builds for the release of "THE 100," fans of RK Sagar and enthusiasts of Telugu cinema can look forward to an enthralling cinematic experience that combines gripping narrative, stellar performances, and high-octane action.