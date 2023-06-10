Mokshagna’s transformation filling josh in Nandamuri fans

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna is all set to make his long-awaited debut as a leading hero in the film industry. After a remarkable transformation, the young actor has shed his chubby appearance and now presents a slim and dashing avatar.

Some pictures are floating on social media where Mokshagna is seen with his friends. As the scion of the esteemed Nandamuri family, Mokshagna carries the weight of his father’s legacy and the expectations of his fans. But, the onlookers are confident that Mokshagna will live up to the expectations of the family’s legacy.

Initially, it was announced that Mokshagna would be launched by the legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao with the sequel of “Aditya 369,” titled “Aditya 999.” But, later, the news came out that Balakrishna would take over the project and mark his debut as a director. For now, the confusion over Mokshagna’s debut still continues.

On the other hand, Mokshagna is poised to make a striking impact on the silver screen with his father’s illustrious legacy and newfound dedication. The audience eagerly awaits the official announcement of his debut film.