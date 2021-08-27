M.S. Raju wrapped up 7 Days 6 Nights shoot in record time!!

Amidst the adverse conditions, Mega Maker M.S Raju & team wrapped up his 7 Days 6 Nights film in record time.



On the way back from manglore & udipi after a hectic schedule in Goa, movie team is aiming for a Grand release soon.



Speaking on the occasion, Director M.S. Raju says, "I'm extremely happy with the outcome of the project and thank all my crew for working so hard in abnormal conditions at all outdoor locations. We're very excited to bring our sensational banner Sumanth Art Productions back into business with this film. I'm immensely joyful to introduce my son Sumanth Ashwin as producer too. Our 7 Days 6 Nights is going to be a rib tickling romantic entertainer with some sweet emotions too"



Hero/Producer Sumanth Ashwin says, "Wrapping up the shoot in record time amidst the adverse situations, 7 Days 6 Nights is going to be my best film till date. I'm thankful & inspired by my father M.S Raju's extreme hardwork & dedication towards filmmaking. This film is a unique entertainer and will be one among the classics from our previous productions under Sumanth Art Productions. I'm happy to be associated with Wintage pictures & ABG Creations in this prestigious project"



Co-producer J. Srinivasa Raju says, "Our director MS Raju garu known for his blockbuster productions bounced back as an eminent director with Dirty Hari & continuing the league with another interesting flick 7 Days 6 Nights. We're planning to release it soon, wrapping up the shoot & most of the dubbing"

