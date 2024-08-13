Mythri Movie Distributors bags ‘Utsavam’ AP, Telangana rights

Live
The upcoming Telugu drama Utsavam, starring Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in lead roles, is generating buzz ahead of its September 13 release. Directed by Arjun Sai and produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film promises to be a complete family entertainer filled with love, emotions, and humor.
The promotional material, including teasers and songs, has already garnered positive attention, sparking curiosity and anticipation among audiences. Mythri Movie Distributors will handle the grand release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring the film reaches a wide audience.
Utsavam boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring veteran actors Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, L.B. Sriram, Anish Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Amani, and Sudha in pivotal roles. The film benefits from the expertise of renowned technicians, with cinematography by Rasul Ellor, music composed by Anup Rubens, and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
As the release date approaches, expectations are high for Utsavam to deliver a compelling and entertaining cinematic experience that resonates with audiences across the region.