Naga Chaitanya opts out of father's film

Soggade Chinni Nayana is one of the career best hits for Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film unit is coming up with a prequel for the same. Titled Bangarraju, the film is coming in the direction of Kalyan Krishna. Kalyan is working on the film's script for a long time and the shoot for the same will begin soon.

Initially, it was rumoured that Nagarjuna will play a Grandfather in the film while Chaitanya will be seen as his grandson. There is no confirmation for the same. Now, the latest buzz is that Naga Chaitanya is not going to be seen in the film anymore.

The buzz is that Naga Chaitanya could not allocate dates for the film. Due to pandemic, the film was postponed and Chay has given his dates for other films. As a result, the film unit is now looking at locking other actors for the role.

