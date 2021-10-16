Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma stared Varudu Kaavalenu releasing on October 29th

Young Hero Naga Shaurya and Heroine Ritu Varma starer Varudu Kaavalenu under the direction of Lakshmi Sowjanya in the production of prestigious banner Sitara Entertainments.

Makers have announced through a poster that they're releasing the movie on October 29th. Varudu Kaavalenu will be a mix of Love, fun, emotional ride and audience will love it"

Already the songs Kola Kale ilaa' and 'Digu Digu Naga, 'Manasulone Nilichipoke Maimarapula Madhurima" which got released won the hearts of audience. Recently released teaser has received tremendous response from both audience and social media. The First glimpse and posters also garnered positive response.

Naga Shourya and Ritu Varma as a leading pair, Nadiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Ananth, Kiriti Damaraju, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Arjun Kalyan, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Siddiksha are the main leads.