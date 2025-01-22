Naga Shaurya turns as ‘Bad Boy Karthik’; first look unveiled

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya is all set to take on a gripping new role in his upcoming action thriller Bad Boy Karthik, directed by debutant Raam Desina (Ramesh) and produced by newcomer Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films. To celebrate Naga Shaurya's birthday, the film's title and first look poster were revealed, creating excitement among fans.

Bad Boy Karthik promises an intense storyline, with Naga Shaurya portraying a fierce character. The first look poster showcases the actor sitting aggressively on the back of a van, sporting a piercing gaze and bloodstains on his hands. A notable detail in the poster is the removal of the word "BAD" from the "Hyderabad" on the van, subtly hinting at the character's aggressive nature and the film's action-packed theme.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya, with a stellar supporting cast including Samuthirakani, Sr Naresh, Saikumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, and Vennela Kishore.

The film boasts top-notch technical expertise, with acclaimed cinematographer Rasool Ellore handling visuals and music by Harris Jayaraj, marking his return to Telugu cinema. The film's art direction is by Ramanjaneyulu, and editing is managed by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. As the shoot nears completion, the team has kick-started promotional activities with this intense first look, teasing more exciting updates in the coming weeks.