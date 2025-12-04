‘Nagabandham’ setting new benchmark for mythological action films

Young actor Virat Karrna’s much-awaited pan-India film Nagabandham is steadily gaining momentum, with its makers now pulling off another massive milestone. Directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the film is emerging as one of the most ambitious mythological action dramas in recent years.

The team is currently filming an intense, high-voltage climax sequence at Ramanaidu Studios, Nanakramguda. With a staggering budget of ₹20 crore dedicated solely to this portion, the climax stands among the most expensive ever shot for a film of this scale. The sequence unfolds on a grand set featuring an imposing, symbolically designed door, meticulously crafted by production designer Ashok Kumar and his team to heighten the dramatic impact.

Adding further heft to the action, internationally acclaimed Thai stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee has been roped in to choreograph the combat segments. Known for his dynamic, visually gripping stunt work, Kecha’s involvement promises an adrenaline-charged experience for audiences.

Nagabandham features Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the female leads, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma and B.S. Avinash in key roles. Set against the backdrop of ancient Vishnu temples, the story explores the mysteries surrounding the sacred tradition of Nagabandham, drawing inspiration from real-life treasure discoveries at iconic Indian temples.

With cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and editing by RC Pranav, the film is gearing up for a multi-language release, with promotional activities expected to kick off soon.