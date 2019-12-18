Trending :
Nandini Reddy to direct a mega hero

Nandini Reddy to direct a mega hero
Talented director Nandini Reddy who faced a series of debacles finally tasted success with her recent outing 'Oh Baby' starring Samantha, Naga Shourya and Rajendra Prasad.

Though it is a remake film, Nandini Reddy received critical acclaim with that film and has finally signed her next project recently. Interestingly, Mega Producer, Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts 2 Production banner got on board to bankroll Nandini Reddy's next project. Also, Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej is playing the lead role in this film. Vaishnav Tej is all set to mark his acting debut with 'Uppena' movie. Touted to be a village drama, the shooting of the movie will get wrapped up very soon.

The movie hasn't got released yet and Vaishnav Tej signed his next. Nandini Reddy is also in talks with a couple of other producers as well and is happy to join the Mega camp.

