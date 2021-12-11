Nani confirms his Royal Event

Natural Star Nani is coming up with an interesting film titled Shyam Singha Roy. The film is gearing up for a grand release on 24th December. Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles in the movie. Directed by Rahul Sankirtyan, the makers revealed the details of the pre-release event.



As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the film's pre-release event is named as Royal Event of Shyam Singha Roy. The event is scheduled to take place on 14th December, at the Rangaleela Maidan in Warangal.



The entire cast and crew is expected to grace the grand occasion. The makers are extremely happy with the film's output and they already began releasing the audio singles.



Venkat S Boyanapalli is producing the film under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

