Nani fierce new look from ‘The Paradise’ unveiled

Natural Star Nani, fresh off consecutive blockbusters, is stepping into his boldest role yet with The Paradise, an epic period action drama set for a worldwide release in English and Spanish. The film reunites him with Dasara director Srikanth Odela, promising a darker, more intense cinematic experience.

The newly released first look reveals a Nani almost unrecognizable in a raw, beast-mode transformation. Sporting long braided jedalu, a thick beard, and a handlebar mustache, he exudes rugged power. His partially unbuttoned red collared denim shirt, layered metallic chains with tribal and demonic motifs, and dark-tinted sunglasses complete the striking visual, blending ferocity with style.

The poster’s backdrop heightens the atmosphere — a grim setting dominated by a massive spiked wheel of knives and bullets, with ominous crows surrounding him, evoking chaos and symbolic darkness.

This isn’t just a makeover; it’s a full-scale reimagination of Nani’s on-screen persona. Every element — from physical transformation to gritty set design — suggests a layered, unpredictable character, potentially the most intense of his career.

Helmed by Odela, The Paradise is set to push beyond the gritty brilliance of Dasara. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and co-starring Raghav Juyal in a pivotal role, the film is slated for a grand global release on March 26, 2026.