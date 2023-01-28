Nani's 30th project set for launch

Nani, a popular actor known for his versatile performances, is set to star in his 30th movie. The movie, which is directed by debutant Shouryuv, was announced on New Year's Eve and details about Nani's role in the movie were also disclosed. The movie is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. The launching ceremony of the movie, titled Nani30, will take place on the 31st of this month in Hyderabad, and the regular shoot will commence soon after.

In the movie, Nani will be seen playing the role of a father to a girl. The leading lady opposite him will be played by Mrunal Thakur. The concept of the movie, which showcases the cute bonding between a father and daughter, has received a positive response from audiences. The cinematography of the movie is handled by Sanu John Varughese and the music department is managed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. With a talented cast and crew, fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of Nani30.

