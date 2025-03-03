Live
Just In
Nani’s ‘The Paradise’locks release date; promises a raw and gritty cinematic experience
Natural Star Nani is set to push boundaries once again with his upcoming film The Paradise, reuniting with Dasara director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas. The film, touted as a high-intensity action drama, recently unveiled its first glimpse, titled Raw Statement, offering a powerful and unfiltered preview of its world.
The teaser immediately sets a dark and intense tone, featuring a gripping voiceover that narrates the struggles of an oppressed community. Stark visuals of slums, fallen bodies, and ominous crows establish the film’s raw and unrefined atmosphere. Nani’s entry is nothing short of dramatic—sporting a rugged look with a belt labeled “HERO,” a watch strapped to his shoe, and a countryside gun pulled from the water. His powerful stance, muscular physique, and double braids add to the intrigue, signaling a never-before-seen avatar.
Director Srikanth Odela crafts an immersive and gritty world, while cinematographer GK Vishnu’s striking visuals and Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying score enhance the experience. AvinashKolla’s production design and NavinNooli’s editing further elevate the film’s scale and intensity.
Releasing in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Spanish—The Paradise is set for a pan-world release on March 26, 2026. The Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali versions of the teaser will follow soon. With its raw storytelling and Nani’s intense transformation, the film is poised to be a landmark in his career.