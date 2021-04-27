Nayanathara in Matru Devo Bhava remake?

Tollywood: Matru Devo Bhava is one of the successful films in Telugu, produced by KS Rama Rao. Ajay Kumar K is the film's director. The film released 3 decades ago with Madhavi and Nasser in the lead roles. There are reports that the film will soon be remade in Telugu again. The same producer and director are planning to remake the movie.

The producer and director recently confirmed the same in an interview for the show Teravenuka Kathalu. During the interview, producer KS Rama Rao revealed that he would like to remake the film again with Nayanathara in the lead. He said that his first choice would be Nayanathara and also added that Anushka, as well as Keerthy Suresh, will also suit the leading lady in the film.

However, the producer is yet to take a final call regarding the project. The news is currently going viral on social media.