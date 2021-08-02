Nayanthara invests in 'Chai Wale' with her boyfriend

Lady Superstar Nayantara has been in the news these days and mostly because of her film news and wedding rumors. The actress is now all set to enter a different field with her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan.



They have jointly invested in beverage chain Chai Wale and raised Rs 5 crore of funding. The country beverage brand in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry has now with the help of Nayan's fund announced the expansion of physical stores by opening 35 fully functional Chai Wale shops by next year.



On the film front, Nayan has a bunch of movies in her pipeline. She is busy with an interesting project, under the direction of Vignesh Shivn. Other than that, she is also awaiting the release of her next Netrikan. She inked a two-film deal with producer SR Prabhu. She is also in talks for Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake.

