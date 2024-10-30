‘Neetho Ila’ from ‘Appudo Ippudo Eppudo’ is a melodious track

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to dazzle audiences with his upcoming film Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. Directed by Sudheer Varma, known for his hits Swamy Rara and Keshava, the film promises to be a blockbuster collaboration, aiming for their third consecutive success together.

The film has already captivated fans with its teaser and the hit first single, "Hey Taara." Building on this momentum, the second single, "Neetho Ila," was released. This melodious track, featuring Nikhil alongside actress Divyansha Kaushik, showcases the fresh on-screen chemistry between the pair. The song, set against foreign backdrops, beautifully captures the blossoming romance between the leads.

Singer Karthik’s composition, combined with vocals from him and Nithyashree, and Rakendu Mouli's heartfelt lyrics, has made "Neetho Ila" a captivating addition to the film’s music. The film’s songs have struck a chord with listeners, raising expectations for the movie’s release.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and bankrolled by veteran producer BVSN Prasad, the film also marks the Telugu debut of popular Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth. The technical crew includes cinematographer Richard Prasad, editor Navin Nooli, and music composer Sunny MR handling the background score.

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is set for a grand theatrical release on November 8, promising a mix of romance, captivating music, and dynamic performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting this next hit from Nikhil and Sudheer Varma.