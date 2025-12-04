Neha Shetty stuns with vintage charm

Neha Shetty, who recently caught attention with her special number in Pawan Kalyan’s OG and a brief yet memorable appearance as Pradeep Ranganathan’s ex in Dude, is back in the spotlight—this time with a striking new photo set that’s turning heads for all the right reasons.

Before her filmography even comes to mind, it’s the outfit that immediately takes over the frame. Neha appears in a warm burnt-orange ensemble that blends festive elegance with a touch of nostalgic, vintage styling. The structured blouse, almost corset-like in its fit, features subtle gold threadwork that gleams without overpowering the look. Complimenting it is a soft, free-flowing pleated skirt with a bold gold border that adds just the right amount of glamour.

Her styling completes the mood effortlessly. Neha sports a slightly tousled braid—carefully messy yet intentional—with a single heavy earring that brings in a touch of dramatic old-school charm. The entire look feels like a beautifully crafted postcard from a retro photo studio, rich with mood and texture.

While she has been appearing in films intermittently, often in brief but noteworthy roles, her consistent screen presence and growing fan attention signal that a bigger opportunity may be on the horizon. For now, her latest photoshoot is more than enough to keep the buzz going.