Niharika Konidela Wishes Her Fiancée Chaitanya With A Heart-Melting Poem

Tollywood: A few days ago, Tollywood beauty Niharika Konidela has introduced her fiancée Chaitanya Jonnalagadda to all and sundry through Instagram. She has created a buzz with her fun-filled guessing game and finally revealed her would-be to all her fans.



He is none other than Chaitanya Jonnalagadda who is a techie working in Hyderabad. As it is Chaitanya's birthday today, this Mega camp lady took to her Instagram and wished her heartthrob 'Happy Birthday' dropping a heart-melting poem…

In this post, both Chaitanya and Niharaka are seen taking a selfie with all the winsome smiles… Both are seen in monochrome attires and Niharika looked beautiful with those dark plum lips and white shirt dress.



This 'Oka Manasu' lady has jotted down a lovely poem "A smile that'll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home.

You are my happy place chay.

Here's to the first of many!

You deserve the best of everything!

Happy birthday,love. ❤️…"

Niha just stole the hearts with her lovely wishes and showered all her love on her dear fiancée Chaitanya…