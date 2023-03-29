'Nijame Ne Chebutunna' Song From Sundeep Kishan And VI Anand's 'Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona' Will Be Launched On This Date

Today is a big day when it comes to Tollywood movie buffs as a few big updates created noise on social media. Be it Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao release date to Dasara movies latest updates, there a bunch of new posters launched on both Twitter and Instagram. Even the makers of Sundeep Kishan's next movie 'Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona' also joined the list by announcing the launch date of his first single, "Nijame Ne Chebutunna…" and also dropped the new poster of this song.

Even Sundeep Kishan also shared the song poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

" Ooru Peru BhairavaKona " Promising you my strongest album to date.. Thanks to my dearest @Dir_Vi_Anand ❤️ Starting with a Beautiful Telugu Melody by Shekar Chandra 🎧 In @sidsriram 's 🎤 Lyrics @ShreeLyricist @AKentsOfficial @HasyaMovies pic.twitter.com/6GAA04YzNy — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) March 29, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "" Ooru Peru BhairavaKona "Promising you my strongest album to date.. Thanks to my dearest @Dir_Vi_Anand Starting with a Beautiful Telugu Melody by Shekar Chandra In @sidsriram's Lyrics @ShreeLyricist @AKentsOfficial @HasyaMovies".

The poster showcased the lead actors Varsha and Sundeep Kishan lost in dreamy land in a romantic pose. Being a Sid Sriram's melody, there are many expectations on it. The song promo will be out tomorrow and the lyrical video will be out on 31st March, 2023…

Even VI Anand also shared the update on his Twitter page and wrote, "వెన్నెల తెలుసే, నాకు వర్షం తెలుసే, నిను కలిశాకే వెన్నెల వర్షం తెలుసే" #NijameNeChebuthunna Song Promo Tomorrow @ 4.05PM Lyrical song on March 31st".

Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona movie is being directed by VI Anand and it is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.