Nikhil donates personal protection kits to combat Coronavirus

Coronavirus is spreading at a rapid pace in India and the government is taking necessary measures to contain the same. The entire Telugu film industry is coming forward to help those in need and young actor Nikhil Siddharth is the latest addition to the list. He made a generous donation towards healthcare workers, doctors, and nurses, who are playing a pivotal role in the fight against Coronavirus.

♦ 2000 N 95 respirators

♦ 2000 reusable gloves

♦ 2000 eye protection glasses, and sanitizers

♦ 10,000 face masks

Nikhil himself supplied the above mentioned medical gear to Gandhi hospital health department. Nikhil stated that he is trying his best to help doctors and other frontline healthcare officers. This is my effort to help police officers, municipal workers, and other officials by providing this medical gear. We all should stand by this 21 day lockdown, he said.