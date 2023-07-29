Nithin calls Sree Leela ‘Danger Pilla’

Nithin grabbed the attention of audiences with his massy first-look poster from his upcoming film titled “Extra Ordinary Man.” Vakkantham Vamshi wielded the megaphone once again after the debacle “Na Peru Surya Na Illu India.” The most sought-after actress Sreeleela is playing the leading lady.



After a mass look poster and title, now here is the musical update from the movie team. The first song, titled “Danger Pilla,” from this flick is going to be unveiled on August 2nd. A striking poster featuring the lead pair was also released.

Harris Jayaraj composed the tunes for this film. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing “Extra Ordinary Man” under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments. The movie is going to be released on December 23rd for this Christmas season.