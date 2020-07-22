Noted choreographer on board for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu?

Tollywood: Bigg Boss season 4 in Telugu is going to take place very soon. The show organizers hinted the same with a small promo, the other day. With the official confirmation about the show happening soon, the buzz about the contestants started going up on social media. As of now, the buzz is that popular choreographer Raghu is going to be a part of the TV show. Choreographer Raghu is a noted celebrity and his presence would surely help the organizers in getting good viewership. The organizers are also in talks with his wife Pranavi, who is a singer but we have to see how the things go!

Anchor Jhansi, Sharadha Das, Rashmi Gautham, Sudigali Sudheer, Varshini, Nandoo, Mangli, singer Sunitha, Thagubothu Ramesh, Viva Harsha, and Akhil parthak are the names being heard for the show. Bithiri Sathi's name is also doing rounds for the same.

However, the official confirmation on the same is not out yet.