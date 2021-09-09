  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

NTR30 to hit the floor in November

NTR30 to hit the floor in November
x

NTR30 to hit the floor in November

Highlights

Young tiger NTR is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR under the direction of maverick director S S Rajamouli.

Young tiger NTR is currently busy with his upcoming movie RRR under the direction of maverick director S S Rajamouli. After wrapping up this project, NTR will join hands with his 'Janatha Garage' director.

Touted to be a pan-Indian film, an interesting buzz about the film is that the film is likely to hit the floors in November this year. So many rumors regarding the female lead and other cast and crew of this film are doing rounds on the internet but the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Yuva Sudha Arts in association with NTR Arts is bankrolling this project. Koratala Siva teamed up with his friends for the production of this prestigious film and Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is also a part of the film.

More details regarding the project are still under the wraps.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X