‘Oh!’ set for Dec 19 release

Under the banner of Ekari Films and presented by Jeevitha Badugu, the upcoming romantic drama Ohh! is gearing up for its grand release on December 19. Directed and produced by Satyanarayana Ekari, the film features Raghu Ram in the lead, alongside Shruti Shetty and Naina Pathak.

Shot extensively across picturesque locations—including Kashmir, Kullu–Manali, Agra, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Warangal—the film has been crafted with high ambition and a focus on visual richness. With all production work wrapped, the team is confident about delivering a unique viewing experience.

Presenter and BRR Groups head Jeevitha Badugu expressed pride in the project, saying the film maintains the same high standards of quality they uphold in their business. Director–producer Satyanarayana Ekari revealed that Oh! explores a fresh cinematic approach, built around chromophobia as its core theme. “We shot the entire film in the Kashmir region. It’s a project made with experience and creative risk,” he added.

Lead actor Raghu Ram described Oh! as a heartfelt love story unlike anything seen before. Having penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, he promised audiences a captivating experience. “This film is as pure as the Himalayas,” he said.

Heroines Shruti Shetty and Naina Pathak praised the visuals, storyline, and youth-friendly elements, assuring that the film offers romance, beauty, and emotional depth. With music by Navaneeth Chari and a talented supporting cast, Ohh! is all set to impress audiences this December.