One year to go for Nani’s ‘The Paradise’, countdown poster unveiled

The teaser for The Paradise – Raw Statement, an intense action thriller starring Natural Star Nani, has taken the internet by storm. With millions of views, the teaser has captivated audiences, expanding the global reach of Telugu cinema. Directed by Srikanth Odela, this marks the much-anticipated second collaboration between the duo.

With exactly one year to go, the makers have kick-started the countdown by unveiling a high-voltage poster featuring Nani in a fierce new avatar. Holding a gun amidst a battlefield filled with explosions and chaos, the poster sets the stage for an action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Set against the historical backdrop of Hyderabad, The Paradise promises to showcase Nani in one of his most intense and compelling roles. Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas, the film boasts top-tier production values with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and GK Vishnu handling cinematography.

In a major milestone for Telugu cinema, The Paradise is set to release in eight languages, including English and Spanish, bringing the action-packed thriller to audiences worldwide. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 26, 2026.







