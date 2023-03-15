OTT Sensation Joju Gorge Is Introduced As Antagonist 'Chenga Reddy' From Vaishnav Tej's 4th Movie…

Tollywood's young actor Panja Veishnav Tej made a grand entry with the Uppena movie. His last two movies also bagged a decent status at the ticket windows and thus, there are many expectations on his 4th movie too. This time, he teamed up with Srikanth N Reddy for a complete action thriller. This untitled film has the latest sensation Sreeleela as the lead actress. Off late, the makers introduced Joju George as the antagonist and unveiled the first look poster…



Buckle up, folks! 🔥 Introducing #JojuGeorge as ferocious, ruthless, troublesome "Chenga Reddy" in #PVT04. Congrats on the success of #Iratta, Joju sir! 👏 Can't wait to witness more of your ferocity on the big screen 🤩 #PanjaVaisshnavTej @sreeleela14 #SrikanthNReddy pic.twitter.com/81J82xnOui — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) March 15, 2023

Along with sharing the first look poster, they also wrote, "Buckle up, folks! Introducing #JojuGeorge as ferocious, ruthless, troublesome "Chenga Reddy" in #PVT04. Congrats on the success of #Iratta, Joju sir! Can't wait to witness more of your ferocity on the big screen #PanjaVaisshnavTej @sreeleela14 #SrikanthNReddy".

He is introduced as ferocious Chenga Reddy and looked in a deadly pose holding the cigarette with one hand and a metal weapon in another hand!

In the earlier released poster, Vaisshnav Tej is seen along with a cow holding a trishul with the backdrop set on fire. Dhamaka beauty Sreeleela who is now the latest sensation of Tollywood is roped in as the lead actress of this action drama. In all three movies he owned a lover boy image but now, all his fans will witness his action mode in the fourth one.

PVT04 movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Trivikram's wife Sowjanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Going with the plot, it seems a little unique as Vaisshnav will be seen as Ravanasura's follower Rudra Kaleshwarudu. He will be in a complete mass look and the concept teaser which was unveiled earlier showcased the same thing! Along with the announcement poster, the makers also unveiled the release date and thus it will hit the theatres on 29th April, 2023!