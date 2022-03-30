Panja Vaishnav Tej’s ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ Release Date Is Out…

Mega family's young actor Panja Vaishnav Tej is all owning the cool following as his first movie 'Uppena' was a blockbuster. With this movie, he instantly owned that attention and thus, his next movies are also being made on high expectations. Although his next movie 'Konda Polem' got a decent talk, it was not a blockbuster. Thus, he kept all his hopes on his third movie 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga'… The title itself is interesting and it has newbie Ketika Sharma as the lead actress. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date of this love story and created noise on social media with the new poster!



Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "Be a part of the beautiful journey of Rishi & Radha #RangaRangaVaibhavanga coming to theaters near you from July 1st, 2022!"

Vaishanav Tej looked handsome in this poster sporting in a black shirt and with the Stethoscope. Ketika also looked beautiful in a classy attire.

Earlier the makers released the teaser and it goes with Rishi asking Radha about the gift while she says, girls needn't get anything to give a treat and asks him whether he knows about the butterfly kiss. Then they are seen kissing each other blinking their eyes just like butterflies.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is being directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame is all set to crank the camera for this movie.

This movie will hit the big screens on 1st July, 2022!