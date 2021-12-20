Pawan Kalyan Is All Busy Working On His Script Along With Krish Jagarlamudi For Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is all busy having 3-4 prestigious projects in his hand. Well, next he will be seen in the ace director Krish Jagarlamudi's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' movie. Off late, this filmmaker shared a pic on his Twitter page and announced great news to all the fans of our dear Power Star.

Krish Jagarlamudi

An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu 📖 Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Z0GTg1FIzY — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) December 20, 2021

In this pic, Power star Pawan Kalyan is busy with the director Krish Jagarlamudi… He is seen reading the script of his next movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and sported in a casual avatar.

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "An amazing day of Script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year". Thus, next year Pawan will all be busy in wrapping up the Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie.

Well, speaking about the plot, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. Even the caption of the movie, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is all raising the expectations on this movie. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This movie is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.

Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. Even her first look poster is dropped a couple of months back on the occasion of her birthday. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Being the 27th movie of Pawan Kalyan, the makers already blocked the release date and they decided to make it hit the big screens on 29th April, 2022 i.e in the next April.

