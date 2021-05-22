Payal Rajput item song in Bangarraju?

Bangarraju was supposed to get launched last year for Ugadi but the film did not take off because of the pandemic. The fans are eagerly waiting for the pandemic to get over so that the film will get materialized. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the film unit is considering Payal Rajput for the project.

Payal Rajput who acted with Venkatesh in Venky Mama is going to get a chance to share the screen space with Nagarjuna in the film. If the reports are true, Payal will be doing a special item song in the film. Anup Rubens will be scoring the music for the film and he is said to have composed a mass number already.



The makers wanted to shoot the song in the first schedule and have already approached her for the same. Payal is yet to give her decision for the project and the complete details of the same will come out soon.

