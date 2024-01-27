‘Pindam’ in OTT: Here is the official confirmation of this horror film’s digital debut

Get ready for a heart-pounding experience as the bone-chilling supernatural thriller, "Pindam," prepares to stream on Aha OTT from February 2nd. Boasting a stellar cast including Avasarala Srinivas, Sriram, Eeswari Rao, and Kushee Ravi, this spine-tingling narrative has already left a lasting impact in theaters, enthralling audiences with its terrifying scenes and an eerie storyline.





"Pindam" derives its inspiration from the ancient ritual of offering food to departed ancestors, highlighting the significance of preserving traditions even in the face of supernatural occurrences. The film delves into the belief that following ritualistic practices ensures the peaceful repose of a departed soul, while neglecting these customs may unleash malevolent energies.



The compelling performances of the cast, intricately woven into a spine-chilling screenplay and masterful direction by Saikiran Daida, have propelled "Pindam" to unprecedented heights of success. Audiences have been enthralled by the seamless blend of talent and terror, making "Pindam" a must-watch for aficionados of supernatural thrillers.

Don't miss the opportunity to plunge into the thrilling world of 'Pindam,' now available on Aha! The film guarantees to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering an adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster ride of fear and fascination.