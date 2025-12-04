‘Pommante’ from ‘Bad Boy Karthik’ strikes an emotional chord

Naga Shaurya’s upcoming action entertainer Bad Boy Karthik is steadily rising in anticipation, with each promotional release drawing stronger response. Directed by debutant Raam Desina (Ramesh) and produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under Sri Vaishnavi Films, the film has already impressed audiences with its power-packed teaser and chart-topping songs. Adding to the momentum, the makers have now unveiled an emotional new track titled Pommante.

Composed by Harris Jayaraj, Pommante stands out for its soul-stirring blend of melody and heartfelt emotion. The song explores the pain of separation and the deep, unspoken bond shared between siblings. Lyricist Chandrabose’s poignant writing enhances this theme, while singers Vijay Yesudas and Shakthisree Gopalan deliver a moving rendition that leaves a lingering impact.

The visuals add further depth, featuring Naga Shaurya and Sridevi Vijaykumar as a brother and sister whose relationship is strained by misunderstanding yet rooted in unwavering love. Their performances, along with Ajay’s strong presence, heighten the emotional pull of the track, making it a touching tribute to sibling affection.

Backed by a strong technical team, Bad Boy Karthik features cinematography by Rasool Ellore, editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and art direction by Ramanjaneyulu. With its mix of high-octane action and heartfelt storytelling, the film continues to build significant buzz ahead of release.