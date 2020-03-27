Power packed video of Ram Charan from 'RRR'

The expectations of SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' are very high. Touted to be a high budget multistarrer period drama, young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan are playing the lead roles.

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is going to romance in Ram Charan in the movie whereas Hollywood beauty Oliva Morris is playing as NTR's pair. Ajay Devgan, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, etc are also playing crucial roles. Today, on the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, NTR has unveiled a video of Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film. "As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan! Happy birthday, brother! Will cherish our bond forever." tweeted NTR introducing Cherry as Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film.

As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan!

Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever.#BheemforRamaraju https://t.co/nCiO2YLgs2 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

DVV Daanayya under DVV Entertainments banner is bankrolling this project. MM Keeravani is composing tunes for this magnum opus



