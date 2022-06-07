Power Star Pawan Kalyan Will Grace The Pre-Release Event Of Nani's Ante Sundaraniki

Nani and Nazriya's comedy entertainer Ante Sundaraniki is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of days. Thus, the makers and the actors are leaving no stone unturned in their online and offline promotions. The latest promo song from the movie raised the expectations and is making the audience eagerly await to watch the movie on the big screens. On this special occasion, the makers planned to organise a gala pre-release event tomorrow in Hyderabad. Well, power star Pawan Kalyan is all set to grace the event as the special guest. Nani also confirmed the news and shared it with all his fans through social media…

Pawan kalyan for Sundar prasad ♥️ Thank you sir @PawanKalyan .#AnteSundaraniki team and I are thrilled 🙏🏼 Looking forward to the pre release event on 9th :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) June 7, 2022

This tweet reads, "Pawan kalyan for Sundar Prasad. Thank you sir @PawanKalyan #AnteSundaraniki team and I are thrilled. Looking forward to the pre release event on 9th".

The earlier released trailer showcased Nani aka Sundar Prasad who belongs to a Brahmin family falling in love with Leela Thomas who is a Christian! But the actual twist in the tale comes when Nani and Nazriya plead their families to accept their love. So, we need to wait until 10th June, 2022 to know how these lovebirds will tie a knot!

Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of Nani's parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas, Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Prudhvi Raj. Well, Nani also dreams to reach abroad and finally steps in California. So, even this element of the movie is also interesting!

This movie is helmed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres on 10th June, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!