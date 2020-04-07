Prabhas 20: UV Creation breaks the silence

Prabhas 20: UV Creations is currently pooling the resources for Prabhas next film. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the movie. The film unit was supposed to release the first look of the movie but due to several reasons, they did not release it. Also, they felt that it is not good to promote their film in the time of crisis. But, the fans trolled the producers on social media, asking them for the update. Finally, the producers broke the silence.

We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20" posted the producers on their Facebook profile.

We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) April 7, 2020

There is a lot of pressure on the producers and with this tweet from them, the fans might stop trolling them.