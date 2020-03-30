Prabhas Contributes Rs 50 Lakhs For The Welfare Of Cine Workers

The lockdown situation which is imposed to control deadly coronavirus is severely affecting cinema workers. Young Rebel Star Prabhas has extended his contribution of Rs 50 Lakhs to 'Corona Crisis Charity' (CCC) which is formed by Telugu Film Industry for the welfare of Film Workers.

Prabhas has already announced Rs 3 Crores for the PM relief fund, Rs 1 Crore to the Telugu states governments (Rs 50 Lakhs for Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs for Telangana CM relief fund) to fight against Corona Virus outbreak.

With today's Rs 50 Lakhs donation for Film Workers Prabhas has contributed Rs 4 Crores 50 Lakhs during this Corona crisis.