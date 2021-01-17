Prabhas21 beauty changes her schedule

We already knew that Young Rebel Star Prabhas whose upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to get released very soon is going to join hands with 'Mahanati' fame director Nag Ashwin for his next.

Apart from this, Prabhas also signed 'Adi Purush' and 'Salaar' movies. As per the latest reports, Prabhas is going to join the sets of 'Adi Purush' this month and will kick start the shooting of 'Salaar' early next month. So, #Prabhas21 shoot got delayed. On this note, Deepika Padukone who's going to play the female lead in the movie has also changed her schedule. Initially, Deepika was supposed to participate in the shooting of #Prabhas21 in mid-2021. But, this is not the case now.

The makers of Prabhas-Nag Ashwin project have asked Deepika Padukone to allot her dates towards the end of the year. The star actress also accepted to allot the dates then.