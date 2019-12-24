Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prathi Roju Pandage four days box office collection report

Prathi Roju Pandage four days box office collection report
Highlights

Sai Dharam Tej and director Maruthi teamed up for the movie Prathi Roju Pandage. The movie completed a successful run of four days at the box-office.

Sai Dharam Tej and director Maruthi teamed up for the movie Prathi Roju Pandage. The movie completed a successful run of four days at the box-office. On Monday too, the film performed well and made an amount of 1.65 Cr share. In total four days, the share is 10.71 crores. Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations jointly produced the movie. Raashi Khanna played the heroine.

The following is the detailed collections breakdown of Prathi Roju Pandage for a total of four days at the box-office in both the Telugu states.

Nizam: 4.55 Cr

Ceded: 1.30 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.58 Cr

Guntur: 0.77 Cr

East Godavari: 0.80 Cr

West Godavari: 0.60 Cr

Krishna: 0.73 Cr

Nellore: 0.38 Cr

Both Telugu states: 10.71 Cr

The movie registered good numbers at the box-office in Sai Dharam Tej's career.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time24 Dec 2019 6:19 AM GMT

Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time

Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan provocating TDP
Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan...
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek
Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day,...
Operation Twist: RBI
Operation Twist: RBI's move to keep economy strong


Top