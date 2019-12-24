Prathi Roju Pandage four days box office collection report
Sai Dharam Tej and director Maruthi teamed up for the movie Prathi Roju Pandage. The movie completed a successful run of four days at the box-office.
Sai Dharam Tej and director Maruthi teamed up for the movie Prathi Roju Pandage. The movie completed a successful run of four days at the box-office. On Monday too, the film performed well and made an amount of 1.65 Cr share. In total four days, the share is 10.71 crores. Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations jointly produced the movie. Raashi Khanna played the heroine.
The following is the detailed collections breakdown of Prathi Roju Pandage for a total of four days at the box-office in both the Telugu states.
Nizam: 4.55 Cr
Ceded: 1.30 Cr
Uttarandhra: 1.58 Cr
Guntur: 0.77 Cr
East Godavari: 0.80 Cr
West Godavari: 0.60 Cr
Krishna: 0.73 Cr
Nellore: 0.38 Cr
Both Telugu states: 10.71 Cr
The movie registered good numbers at the box-office in Sai Dharam Tej's career.