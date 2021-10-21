'Preme Aakasamaithe' song from 'Rowdy Boys' released by Vijay Deverakonda 

Producer Dil Raju and Aditya Music have collaborated for 'Rowdy Boys', which is presented by Smt. Anitha on Sri Venkateswara Creations. Directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. Ashish, who is the son of Shirish, comes from the family of the two producers, who have made a number of successful films loved by the audience. On Wednesday, a song titled 'Preme Aakasamaithe' from the movie was released at an event. Rowdy hero Vijay Deverakonda graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I have known the director, Ashish, and Anupama Parameswaran for many years. I am happy to be releasing a song from their movie today. I have known Harsha since even before 'Pelli Choopulu'. He happened to narrate the story of 'Husharu', his first movie, to me back then. He is someone who understands the tastes of young audiences. I am confident that 'Rowdy Boys' will connect with them. I hope this film becomes a big hit. Anupama is a very good performer. The first film is always special.

Ashish must be enjoying this special feeling. He is an actor with loads of curiosity in him. Dil Raju garu and Shirish garu, who are the actual 'rowdy boys', are not ordinary. They have made it big in the film industry coming from Nizamabad. They are fighters who are always into theatrical releases and collections. They are now producing movies on a pan-India scale. I wish that Ashish makes them proud. They are an inspiration to me. I am waiting to do a mind-blowing movie with Raju garu. It will be announced soon. 'Rowdy Boys' is coming out on November 19 and I wish the team all the best."

Producer Dil Raju said, "'Rowdy Boys' is a pakka youthful movie. The first song (title track) and teaser have been a hit. The story takes place in the backdrop of a college. You have to watch the movie to know the sort of romantic content in the movie. The title is apt for the nature of the movie. My journey with Vijay Deverakonda has been interesting. I happened to not notice him properly when he attended the audition of 'Kerintha'. I couldn't meet him. They tried to screen 'Pelli Choopulu' to me but I was in Australia at that time. He later scored a cult hit with 'Arjun Reddy'. At an event of 'Geetha Govindam', the response that he was getting made me say that he has got the fame of the range that Pawan Kalyan garu has got among youths. Vijay is a youthful star of the Pawan Kalyan variety. He is now going to become a pan-India hero with 'Liger'. I wish him all the best.

We have been introducing newcomers mostly. Director Harsha has designed the movie as per his taste. Devi Sri Prasad's music is amazing. There are six songs in total. This is our banner's third movie with Anupama. She behaves like a newcomer. She supported us by adjusting dates. When Ram Charan saw the song 'Preme Aakasamaithe', he was surprised looking at how Anupama has evolved as an actor. Ashish is looking like a guy next door in our movie. Our movie will be released in theatres on November 19. It was planned to be a Dasara release. We are confident that the performances, dances and entertainment in 'Rowdy Boys' will engage the audience."