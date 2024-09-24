Producer Ravi Shankar Clarifies Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Non-Involvement in Jani Master Controversy

In a recent public appearance, ‘Pushpa 2’ producer Ravi Shankar addressed speculations linking superstar Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar to the ongoing legal case involving renowned choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, better known as Jani Master. The 42-year-old choreographer was recently arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, accused of sexually assaulting a woman who claims the incident occurred while she was a minor.

While promoting the upcoming Telugu film ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ in Hyderabad, Ravi Shankar was confronted with questions about Allu Arjun and Sukumar being dragged into the controversy. Speculations arose, suggesting the two had offered professional support to the victim. These rumors stemmed from a press conference held by actor Jhansi, who, speaking on behalf of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, mentioned that "a big hero and a director" had promised work to the victim behind the scenes.

Responding to these allegations, Ravi Shankar set the record straight, firmly dismissing any connections between Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and the case. He emphasized that the relationship between the choreographer and the victim was a personal matter that did not involve either Arjun or Sukumar. Shankar clarified:

"Whatever happened between the girl and Jani Master is personal to them. She was hired long ago as an additional choreographer for our film and will remain throughout the filmmaking process."

Ravi Shankar went on to explain that Jani Master was initially slated to choreograph a special song for ‘Pushpa 2,’ but the allegations surfaced just days before shooting was set to begin.

Further distancing the actor from the issue, Ravi Shankar described Allu Arjun’s professional demeanor on set, stressing that the actor is not involved in selecting or promoting talent. He said:

"Hero (Allu Arjun) isn’t bothered about who’s on set other than wishing them good morning and following the steps he’s given. He has unnecessarily been dragged into it. For his stature, why would he stop someone from working or promote someone else? We are all only professionally aligned to both of them."

Ravi Shankar underscored that Allu Arjun, one of the most prominent stars in the Telugu film industry, does not interfere in decisions related to cast or crew members, and the rumors linking him to the case were baseless.

The involvement of Allu Arjun and Sukumar became a point of interest after Jhansi’s remarks at a press event. Without naming names, she stated that the Telugu film industry was supportive of the victim, which led to widespread assumptions about who she was referring to.

"It might seem like no one is speaking up for her publicly, but she has been assured work by a big director, at least two producers, and a big hero behind the scenes. The industry will always support talent."

The reference to a "big hero" and "big director" was interpreted by many to mean Allu Arjun and Sukumar, causing further confusion. However, Ravi Shankar’s latest clarification seems to have put those rumors to rest.

According to police reports, Jani Master has confessed to the alleged crimes, and the legal case against him is progressing. The choreographer has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Pocso Act, including Sections 376(2) for sexual assault, 506 for criminal intimidation, and 323 for voluntarily causing hurt. Following his arrest in Goa on September 19, 2024, Jani Master is currently in 14-day judicial custody.