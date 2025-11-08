‘Psych Siddhartha’ teaser bills as a youthful entertainer

Young actor Shree Nandu is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming film “Psych Siddhartha,” which has the strong backing of Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. Directed by Varun Reddy, the film is jointly produced by Shree Nandu and Shyam Sunder Reddy Thudi under Spirit Media and Nanduness Keep Rolling Pictures.

Billed as a youthful entertainer with Mad Max-style madness, the film features Yamini Bhaskar as the female lead, alongside Priyanka Rebekah Srinivas, Sakshi Atree, and Mounika in key roles. The recently released teaser gives audiences a glimpse into the chaotic world of its protagonist — a hyperactive Hyderabad youngster who calls himself a loser and reacts like a “psych” to everyday frustrations.

Shree Nandu delivers a raw and energetic performance, sporting a rugged look with long hair and a thick beard. His natural command over Hyderabad slang and his candid, slang-filled outbursts promise to strike a chord with youth audiences.

Director Varun Reddy presents a quirky, fast-paced narrative, supported by a youthful technical team. K. Prakash Reddy handles cinematography, Smaran Sai scores the music, and Prateek Nuti edits the film. Interestingly, Nandu has also contributed to the screenplay, adding his creative touch.

Backed by Rana’s Spirit Media, Psych Siddhartha is set for a grand release on December 12th through Asian Suresh Entertainments.