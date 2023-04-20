Puri Jagannadh to Direct Vishwaksen - The Truth Behind the Title

Vishwaksen, a young and talented actor, recently delivered a major hit with "Das Ka Dhamki" and is currently working on his next film, "Gaami," directed by Vidyadhar Kagita. However, rumors have circulated online that Vishwaksen's next project will be with director Puri Jagannadh. Vishwaksen has since clarified that he is not working on any film with Puri Jagannadh.

Instead, the actor is focused on scripting his upcoming film "Das Ka Dhamki 2," which will feature Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. Vishwaksen will also direct the sequel himself. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project.