Puri Jagannath to surprise with 'Liger' pre-climax

Young hero Vijay Devarakonda has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film, 'Liger' under the direction of dashing director Puri Jagannath. Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey is marking her Tollywood debut by playing the female lead in the film.

Vijay Devarakonda is all set to appear as a professional boxer in the film. Rumors are rife that the climax of the film is going to be the highlight as Puri Jagannath has planned a surprise celebrity cameo in the film.

None other than Mike Tyson is reportedly going to enter the frame in the pre-climax and will bring a huge twist. More details regarding his role are yet to get revealed.

Vijay Deverakonda is making his debut in Bollywood for the first time. Ananya Pandey is making her debut in Tollywood with this film. More details will be out soon.