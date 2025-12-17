‘Purushaha’ builds buzz with Vaishnavi Kokkura’s first look poster

Creating strong pre-release excitement is often a challenge, but Purushaha has managed to generate impressive buzz with just its concept posters, taglines and character introductions. Presented by Battula Saraswathi and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under the Kalyan Productions banner, the film marks the acting debut of Pavan Kalyan Battula as a hero. Directed by Veeru Ulavala, Purushaha has already caught the attention of audiences with its intriguing promotional material.

After unveiling posters introducing three key characters, the makers have now released the first look poster of heroine Vaishnavi Kokkura’s character. The poster strongly hints at the nature and intensity of her role. Symbolically portraying the idea that “two swords cannot exist in one sheath,” it suggests a powerful marital conflict at the core of the narrative. The striking dialogue on the poster — “Kanti chooputho kaadu, kanneellatho champestha” (I won’t kill you with a glance, but with tears) — offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and fierce resolve of her character.

The visual face-off between Pavan Kalyan Battula and Vaishnavi Kokkura hints at a relationship driven by tension, ego clashes and emotional battles, indicating that the film will explore intense dynamics between husband and wife. The makers have successfully sparked curiosity about how this conflict will unfold on screen.

Posters released so far also suggest that characters played by Saptagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar will be special attractions. Apart from Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika and Hasini Sudheer are playing the female leads. Adding to the film’s appeal, popular comedians Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Pammi Sai, Mirchi Kiran and Ananth Sriram will provide strong entertainment.