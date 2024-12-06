Live
Just In
‘Pushpa 2’: Sam CS's Electrifying Background Score Steals the Show
Sam CS’s electrifying background score in Pushpa 2 has taken the film to new heights. Discover how his music has captured the audience’s attention and why it's stealing the show!
Music composer Sam CS is feeling very happy as his background score in Pushpa 2 is getting a lot of praise.
The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is breaking box office records, and Sam’s music is a big part of its success.
Sam CS was brought in to compose the music for Pushpa 2 because the original composer, Devi Sri Prasad, was busy with other projects.
The makers needed someone to finish the music quickly, so they asked Sam to help. He worked on 90% of the background score, including the exciting climax fight, though some of Devi Sri Prasad’s music was kept.
Fans are now hoping that Kollywood filmmakers will ask Sam CS to compose music for big Tamil films too.
One fan shared on social media that Pushpa 2 used Sam’s music talent well, and now they hope he gets a chance to work on major Tamil films in the future.
Sam CS is well known for his work in films like Kaithi, Vikram Vedha, RDX, Siren, and Black. Fans are now excited to see what big projects Sam will work on next.