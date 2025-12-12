After 8 Years, Malayalam actor Dileep gets out of rape case

In a major development that brings an end to one of South Indian cinema’s most closely followed legal battles, Malayalam actor Dileep has been acquitted of all charges in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case. The verdict was delivered today by the Principal District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam, marking the conclusion of an eight-year trial that drew national attention.

The case, registered in 2017, accused Dileep of involvement in the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow Malayalam actress. He was charged with conspiracy, rape, physical and mental harassment, and several related offences. For years, the case remained a flashpoint within the Malayalam film industry, with intense public scrutiny and divided opinions.

Judge Honey M. Varghese, who pronounced the verdict in open court, stated that the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove Dileep’s involvement. As a result, the actor, listed as A8 in the chargesheet, was cleared of all six charges, including the primary allegations of sexual assault and criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to the verdict, Dileep expressed relief and repeated his long-standing claim of innocence. “This was a conspiracy against me,” he said, addressing the media shortly after the judgment.

The ruling marks a significant turning point not only for Dileep’s career but also for the ongoing discussions surrounding accountability, due process, and legal transparency within the Malayalam film industry.

With the court delivering its long-awaited decision, the case that shook Kerala’s film fraternity for nearly a decade finally reaches closure—at least from the legal standpoint.