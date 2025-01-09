Pushpa 2: The Rule Continues to Dominate Box Office, Poised to Shatter More Records

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform remarkably at the box office, even as it concludes its fifth week of release. Despite the usual decline in collections over time, the film has maintained a solid performance and is expected to break even more records in the coming weeks.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹2.15 crore (India net) on its 35th day across all languages, bringing its total for the fifth week to an estimated ₹23.25 crore. Industry insiders predict that if the current trend continues, Pushpa 2 will hit the ₹25 crore milestone by the end of this week.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. It grossed ₹725.8 crore in its opening week and ₹264.8 crore in its second. While the pace slowed in the third and fourth weeks, with ₹129.5 crore and ₹69.65 crore, respectively, the film has firmly established itself as a global blockbuster, with a total net collection of ₹1213 crore.

Remarkably, the film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. This monumental achievement has made Pushpa 2 a standout success in the Indian film industry.

In other news, the much-anticipated extended version of Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially set to release on January 11, but it has faced a slight delay due to technical issues. The extended cut will now debut on January 17. The production team announced the delay on social media, stating, "Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of *Pushpa 2: The Rule* is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from 17th January, not from 11th January as initially planned. We wish everyone a Happy Sankranti. The extended version will be worth the wait, with additional moments that will have fans cheering."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, who reprise their iconic roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.